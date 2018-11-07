Sabrina Dhowre is engaged to ‘sexiest man alive’

Sabrina Dhowre is engaged to the ‘sexiest man alive’. Her fiancée Idris Elba has been selected as the 2018 ‘Sexiest Man Alive of People magazine’s ’.

He is People’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive thus far. Elba has dethroned Blake Shelton to become the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

While the 46-year-old has managed to become one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, his heart is already taken by Canadian model Dhowre. Elba popped the question to Dhowre, a 29-year-old pageant queen, live on stage at screening for his directorial debut film Yardie at Rio Cinema in London in February.

The loving moment was captured by audience members as well as Rthe io Cinema’s official Twitter account. “Another @riocinema first! Still, 5 days to Valentine’s Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” the post read.

Elba met the 2014 Miss Vancouver while he was filming the 2017 film The Mountain Between Us alongside Kate Winslet in Dhorwe’s home country.

while shooting the movie marked a particularly special moment for Elba, considering the movie tells the love story of a man and women stranded in the snowy, mountainous wilderness after a plane crash.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together not long after they first met at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Elba’s 2017 film Molly’s Game.

Despite her beauty pageant past, Dhowre also lives a relatively private life out of the public eye aside from appearing on the arm of her husband-to-be at events.

. Elba is known for HBO crime drama series ‘The Wire’. His other notable roles include the titular detective ‘Luther’, Heimdall in Thor movies, Nelson Mandela in the biopic and the villain Shaerkhan in ‘Jungle Book’. He is currently shooting for ‘Fast & Furious’, Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.