Salman Khan’s Surprise Visit to Little Fan Suffering from cancer is Winning Heart

Bollywood’s biggest star Salman Khan is not only famous for his acting skills but also for his kindness. He always makes sure to give others a helping hand whenever needed. We all know how much Salman Khan loves kids. Recently, the actor fulfilled the wish of his little fan, who is suffering from cancer. A man named Govind requested the actor to visit his wife’s nephew, who is being treated at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. In the act of kindness, Salman paid a surprise visit and met his fan to make his dream come true.

A clip of Salman interacting with his little fan at the hospital is doing rounds of the internet and we must say it will melt your heart. Other than him, Salman also interacted with the other kids in the ward. One of Salman Khan’s fan clubs shared the video on Instagram writing, “This video is one of the reasons why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife’s nephew who’s at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU’RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan I love you forever bhai ?.”