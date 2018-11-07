TN minister demands removal of politically-motivated scenes from ‘Sarkar’

Ilayathalapathy Vijay and director AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar which released on the day of Diwali has registered phenomenal numbers at the box office. Sarkar became the highest opener of all the Tamil films.

Sarkar beats Rajinikanth’ previous best films Day 1 collection and emerged as top grosser. Alone Chennai, it has collected more than 2crores. Its worldwide gross is nearly 40crores.

Coming to the main point, Sarkar lands into another trouble. TN Minister Kadambur Raju warns to take necessary actions against the Sarkar movie if the team didn’t remove the episodes which they pointed out.

The Tamil Nadu Minister wanted to remove some episodes in the film which are politically motivated. Especially the episode where TN people throwing the free appliances into the fire which given by the government. If the Sarkar team won’t delete those episodes, Mr. Kadambur Raju warns to take appropriate steps to remove them from the film.

The film which released in over 3,000 screens across the world, has taken the box office by storm.

This is not the first time that a Vijay film has angered politicians. Vijay’s previous outing, Mersal, had irked BJP leaders over several dialogues criticising the GST.