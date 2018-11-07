KeralaLatest NewsIndia

Today’s Petrol, Diesel Price in India

Nov 7, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

In India with effective from June 15, 2017, Diesel prices are to be revised daily. Earlier, Diesel prices used to change every two weeks. Day by day Diesel costs revision is an excellent move to take for various reasons. The first and the most significant about the change in Diesel price is that it enables you to effectively understand the alterations in day by day diesel price in India. At the point when Diesel price is modified or changed every two weeks, there will be a big difference in the price, which puts the big burden on the customer.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 25, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal latest stunning photos

Apr 14, 2018, 08:16 pm IST

Shiv Sena left with egg on its face as its Union Minister Anant Geete joins BJP

srk ruins this couple's life
Apr 19, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

Do you know ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan ruined this couple’s life

Dec 26, 2017, 05:26 pm IST

Parvathy- Kasaba Controversy: Actress Parvathy files complaint against Cyber attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close