Chocolate bought from famous Bakery found with live worms

The Karachi bakery at Ameerpet, Hyderabad, faced raids from the municipal corporation as customers complained that they found live worms in the chocolates sold at the branch. The chocolates were part of their Diwali sweet collection and well within the expiration date.

According to The News Minute, the bakery was reportedly raided on Tuesday after a customer posted pictures online where small worm-like bodies can be seen at the base of what appears to be a chocolate wrapper.

The customer claims to have bought it at the bakery and that the squiggles seen on the images are live worms.

Happy wormy Diwali from @KarachiBakery

Found these worms in at least 4 chocolate pieces. They even move… Not sure how many batches are even impacted by this ?@GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/nwK7So1Z8y — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) November 6, 2018

The tweet got a lot of attention with over 125 retweets and eventually caught the eye of civic authorities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) West Zone Commissioner Hari Chandana saw the tweet and reportedly ordered food safety officials to go check on the complaint.