Delhi air quality turns ‘hazardous’ morning after Diwali

Blatant violation of the Supreme Court order on the bursting of crackers saw the air quality in Delhi deteriorate drastically to ‘hazardous’ category on the morning after the festival of lights.

Most of the areas in Delhi fell under the ‘hazardous’ category with the air quality index going above 900 in many centers. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium; ITI Shahdra, Jhilmil Industrial Area; PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri; Mother Dairy Plant, Parparganj; Mandir Marg and Anand Vihar showed 999, the highest measurable figure on the AQI.

While AQI of Chanakyapuri is at 459, R.K. Puram recorded 752 as of 8 am. The other numbers include Okhla-696, Satyawati College-969, Dwarka-387, Mundka-509, and ITI Jahangirpuri-403.

It has been advised that everyone should avoid outdoor activities to the maximum to avoid exposure to harmful pollutants.

A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi late on Wednesday and early on Thursday. The air quality deteriorated overnight from “very poor” to “hazardous” category as Delhiites continued to burst Diwali firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had allowed bursting firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali while permitting manufacturing and sale of only “green crackers” with low emission of light, sound, and smoke.

The Supreme Court had asked the police to ensure that there was no sale of banned firecrackers and in case of any violation, the station house officers of the police stations concerned would be held “personally liable”.

This would amount to committing the contempt of court, the Supreme Court had warned.

The overall air quality index was recorded at 296 at 10 pm after the Supreme Court deadline to burst crackers came to an end.