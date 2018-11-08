First Rafale Fighter built for Indian Army makes debut flight

As per te report in Livefist the first Rafale fighter jet, built by Dassault Aviation for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in France, made its debut flight on 30 October.

According to the portal, the fighter, which has India-specific enhancements, will be the last to be delivered to India. The platform, it is reported, will act as a “technology proof” and the testing of this aircraft will continue until April 2022.

BREAKING: First Rafale built for India makes debut flight — flew on October 30. First to be built, RB008 will be the last (36th) Rafale delivered, as it’s the tech proof platform. Deliveries begin Sept 2019, this Rafale rounds it up in 2022. (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/LzcTiOMHo4 — Livefist (@livefist) November 7, 2018

Earlier, the Indian Express had reported that only one of the 36 fighters would be delivered to India from France until the end of the contract period in April 2022 with India-specific enhancements.