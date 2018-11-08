Latest NewsNEWSInternational

First Rafale Fighter built for Indian Army makes debut flight

Nov 8, 2018
As per te report in Livefist the first Rafale fighter jet, built by Dassault Aviation for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in France, made its debut flight on 30 October.

According to the portal, the fighter, which has India-specific enhancements, will be the last to be delivered to India. The platform, it is reported, will act as a “technology proof” and the testing of this aircraft will continue until April 2022.

Earlier, the Indian Express had reported that only one of the 36 fighters would be delivered to India from France until the end of the contract period in April 2022 with India-specific enhancements.

