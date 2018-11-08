IFFI to pay homage to Ingmar Bergman

The 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay homage to the Ingmar Bergman, the renowned master storyteller in his centennial year. The eight-day long IFFI—starting November 20 and organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa—will showcase seven best films of his career, including Wild Strawberries, the most representative of his works spanning over 60 films made in 59 years of filmmaking.

His films are hard to watch, yet few filmmakers have probed the human psyche with as much curiosity and intellectual precision as Ingmar Bergman. His lifelong preoccupation with themes of spiritual crisis, death, loneliness, dreams, sexual desire and the fragility of human relationships have made Bergman one of the most significant voices of international art-house cinema in the 20th century.

Born in 1918 at Uppsala to a Lutheran minister father who later became chaplain to the king of Sweden, Bergman has created poetry on screen from melancholy and existential despair.

As the global film community celebrates his 100th birth anniversary, prestigious home video company The Criterion Collection will release the most exhaustive compilation of his films titled Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema. It contains the most up-to-date restored versions of 39 classics, including The Seventh Seal, Persona, and Fanny and Alexander, in addition to his less popular works like Dreams, The Rite, and Brink of Life. It also contains a book of essays and over 30 hours of supplemental features. Priced close to Rs 18,000, this ultimate Bergman collection comes at a hefty price. But if you missed any of the recollective viewings of his films this year, here’s another slice of ‘Bergmania’.

A 2004 documentary on Bergman titled Bergman Island directed by Marie Nyrerod is also included in this retrospective. Bergman Island is considered to offer the most intimate look into the thoughts, regrets, dreams and distress of the definitive auteur in a series of candid interviews conducted in his home in Faro Island in the Baltic Sea

The 49th edition of IFFI will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries this year.