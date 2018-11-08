Kerala Government Avoids K.P.M.G, Withdraws Rebuild Kerala App. Flood Victims in Deeper Trouble

Kerala was devastated by the floods that occurred during the month of August. Help had come in from all corners, but considering the enormity of damage, Kerala would require a lot more. Kerala Government had entrusted the Holland company K.P.M.G with responsibilities of rebuilding Kerala. But now that there are a lot of criticisms raised against K.P.M.G. Government has decided to avoid K.P.M.G which is also a blacklisted organization. Govt had taken the decision to seek the services of K.P.M.G in a haste and is now trying to save face by avoiding them.

It is known that Govt has already started searching for a new organization. Reports suggest that Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has already issued an order to release the order regarding the new tender. ‘Crowd Funding’ a technique as mentioned by K.P.M.G to find funds for rebuilding Kerala has so far found very little success. While it is possible to donate money into this by sitting in any part of the world, all they have managed to collect so far is Rs 150. It was also found that the portal was not designed scientifically.

Meanwhile, Govt’s app for helping the flood victims, ‘Rebuild Kerala’ was withdrawn by Kerala. In Alappuzha alone, details of 13000 families were not able to be uploaded into the app. There is no clarity on how so many people can get their money without being able to upload their details. Govt had entrusted volunteers to upload details for families. But they never reached many parts of Alappuzha, including Kuttanad. This is the plight of people in other parts of Kerala too.