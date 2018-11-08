Police arrest over 300 on Diwali for violating SC order on burning of fire crackers

For violating the Supreme Court’s order on burning of firecrackers over 570 cases were registered and more than 300 people arrested on Diwali night at New Delhi.

Police also seized 2,776 kg of firecrackers from various parts of the city on Diwali. A total of 87 people were arrested and 72 cases registered in connection with the illegal sale of crackers on the same day.

The arrested were later granted bail. Legal action was taken against 24 juveniles under the provisions of the Juvenile Act for not abiding by the top court’s direction.

The Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed the manufacture and sale of only “green crackers”, which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.

The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold and said in case of any violation, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court.