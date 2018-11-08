Latest NewsArmyIndiaDefence

SSB stops Chinese nationals at Indo – Nepal border

Nov 8, 2018, 05:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Six Chinese nationals were stopped by SSB personnel at Rupaidiha border after they entered India from Nepal.

Six Chinese nationals, including two women, entered India due to some confusion. They had come to see Bageshwari temple in Nepalgunj, Senior Superintendent of Police said.

“Prima facie, the probe does not show anything suspicious about them due to which they were neither arrested nor detained. Due to the language problem, the probe is taking time, and all of them have a visa of Nepal ” he said.

