This is How Harsha Bhogle Reacted to Virat Kohli’s ‘Leave India’ Remark

It was a day before that Virat Kohli had caused quite an uproar with his ‘Leave India’ remark and set the social media abuzz with discussions over it.

In a video that went viral, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.” Here is the video.

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

Now Voice of Indian Cricket, Harsha Bhogle has responded to the situation. The eloquent commentator said “Virat Kohli’s statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming”.

Bhogle was voicing his opinion through Twitter.