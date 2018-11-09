Air hostess breastfeeds passenger’s crying baby on flight

A Filipino flight attendant is being praised for going beyond her call of duty to ease a crying baby on board. Patrisha Organo, 24, one of the cabin crew of the Philippine Airlines rushed to help an anxious mother and breastfed her inconsolable baby in flight.

Organo heard an infant crying just after the flight took off and went to offer assistance to the mother. “Everything went smoothly until after takeoff. I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,” TFT quoted Organo as saying. She added, “I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk,” she was quoted in The Filipino Times.

Sadly, there was no formula milk on the flight which meant feeding the hungry crying infant was not going to be possible. Organo panicked as well but decided to breastfed the passenger’s baby herself. “I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s breastfeeding the baby myself. And so I offered,” Organo said.

The mother and her baby were assisted by the flight’s line administrator to the plane galley where Organo breastfed the baby until she fell asleep. “The baby started rooting, she was so hungry. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me. Thank you, Lord for the gift of mother’s milk,” Organo added.

Organo shared the story on Facebook and posted a picture of her holding the crying baby. The post went viral garnering over 96,000 likes, 3,700 comments, and 18,000 shares with Organo touching millions hearts for her kind gesture.