Congress supports Urban Maoists, accuses PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today accused the Congress of backing urban Maoists who he said have ruined the lives of poor Adivasi youth.

Modi, who was addressing a rally in Bastar’s Jagdalpur, lashed out at the Congress and questioned the party’s intentions behind backing urban Maoists.

Addressing his first election rally for the state Assembly polls scheduled later this month, Modi also said Congress makes “fun” of Adivasis (tribals).

“I don’t know why Congress makes fun of adivasis. Once I had gone for a rally in North-East India and wore a traditional adivasi headgear but Congress leaders made fun of it. This was an insult of adivasi culture,” he said.

Modi said he will not rest till he fulfills late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams for a prosperous Chhattisgarh, adding the Congress-led government did not do enough to develop the Naxal-infested Bastar region citing the Maoist menace as an excuse.

“The urban Maoists who live in air-conditioned homes in the cities, look clean and whose children study abroad, remote control the adivasi children in the Naxal dominated areas,” Modi said. “I want to ask the Congress why it supports the urban Maoists when the government takes action against them and come to Bastar and speak against Naxalism,” he said.

Describing Naxals as “monsters with evil mindset”, the Prime Minister said earlier governments did not do enough for the development of Bastar region.

Modi said he wanted to serve the people of Chhattisgarh and fulfill Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams of a prosperous state.

Congress speaks of Dalits, deprived sections and tribals but the party considers them as vote banks and not as human beings, he said.”Do you want a government which works or one which stops development works,” he said.

Modi said his government has never discriminated among people. “Previous governments did that. Our government works for the development of all,” he said.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20