Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Takes a Sarcastic Dig at BJP’s Radha Yatra

Thrissur: BJP is all set to launch their Radha Yatra to gather more support for the protest in Sabarimala and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a sarcastic dig at the effort.

He said that all one needs to look at is where the journey(2 Yatras) which began from north and south is going to meet. He was speaking at a meeting organised by LDF district committee. He was subtly conveying his difference in opinion against Congress teaming up with BJP on the Sabarimala issue. He said one of the Yatra is led by someone(Sudhakaran)who almost reached the other camp(BJP camp)

“BJP President Sreedharan Pillai said when BJP’s agenda is implemented, only BJP and the parties that agree with the govt will remain. He was implying that the Congress party will no more be there. Congress should have responded on that claim,” he said.

“After each meeting of LDF, the crowd just keeps building in the next meeting. Even the people who are not with the front are coming for the meeting. It won’t be easy for people to separate LDF from believers. All sections consider LDF as their own,” added Pinarayi Vijayan .