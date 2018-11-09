KeralaLatest News

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Takes a Sarcastic Dig at BJP’s Radha Yatra

Nov 9, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Thrissur: BJP is all set to launch their Radha Yatra to gather more support for the protest in Sabarimala and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a sarcastic dig at the effort.

He said that all one needs to look at is where the journey(2 Yatras) which began from north and south is going to meet. He was speaking at a meeting organised by LDF district committee. He was subtly conveying his difference in opinion against Congress teaming up with BJP on the Sabarimala issue. He said one of the Yatra is led by someone(Sudhakaran)who almost reached the other camp(BJP camp)

“BJP President Sreedharan Pillai said when BJP’s agenda is implemented, only BJP and the parties that agree with the govt will remain. He was implying that the Congress party will no more be there. Congress should have responded on that claim,” he said.

“After each meeting of LDF, the crowd just keeps building in the next meeting. Even the people who are not with the front are coming for the meeting. It won’t be easy for people to separate LDF from believers. All sections consider LDF as their own,” added Pinarayi Vijayan .

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 2, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Once Bobby Deol’s Wife Slapped Kareena Kapoor during a film shoot, See what happens after

Parvinder Awana
Jul 22, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

Kings XI Punjab player assaulted in Noida

Feb 19, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Yet Another Romantic Story For Tovino Thomas

Oct 14, 2018, 06:31 am IST

Pakistan warns of “10 Surgical Strikes” If India carries out even single attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close