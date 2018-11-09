No other PM damaged economy as much as Modi did, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that no other prime minister has damaged the country’s economy as much as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

Gandhi accused the BJP government in the state for destroying the policies made for the betterment and welfare of tribals. Addressing a rally, he said: “The intention behind the Tribal Rights Act was to protect Adivasi lands, and the Land Acquisition Act was implemented to protect farmers’ lands. But the BJP government has destroyed these policies.”

Speaking on the issue of demonetisation, Gandhi said: “People were made to stand in long queues outside ATMs during demonetisation. But not one person holding black money had to face this.”

He further said, “No other prime minister has damaged the economy as much as Narendra Modi did.” While attacking the BJP government for not taking any action against those businessmen who have “fled the country”, Gandhi assured that when the Congress comes to power, action against the defaulters and wrongdoers will be taken.

Talking about the development works, Gandhi added that his party will provide better educational facilities at minimum fees. “Top quality school and the university will be opened with minimum fees. For health, top quality for hospitals will be established. The Congress Chief Minister will waive farm loans in 10 days of coming to power,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi scion addressed multiple rallies earlier in the day in the poll-bound state. While addressing a rally in Khairagarh, he said that incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and the Prime Minister failed to provide jobs to the people as per their promise.