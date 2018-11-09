Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Launched. Here is What You Need to Know

Chinese OEM launched the Mi Notebook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, as was suggested by the past rumours. The 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air is made official with a price tag of 3,999 Yuan which when roughly translated to INR comes around Rs 41,800. The laptop is currently available only in China and as of now, there are no reports if Xiaomi will launch the device in other markets, including India.

The new Mi Notebook Air runs pre-installed Windows 10 Home, and sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display panel with 170-degree viewing angle, 300nits brightness, and 80.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i3-8130U with a dual-core four-thread processor with L3 4MB cache, coupled with Intel UHD graphics 620, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SATA SSD. It supports external hard drive expansion.

Apart from the great display, some of the other highlighting aspects of the Mi Notebook Air are its light weight and fingerprint unlocking. To be specific, the Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch is designed with a metal body, measures 309.6 x 210.9 x 14.8 mm and weighs 1.3 kg. The support for fingerprint unlock lets users unlock the laptop with just a finger touch just the way smartphones are unlocked.

n terms of connectivity, Mi Notebook Air supports Bluetooth 4.1, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac and a fingerprint sensor. It includes USB Type C port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, HDMI port and a 3.5-mm headphone jack.