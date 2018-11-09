You Won’t Believe How Many Cameras this Nokia Phone Has! Check it Out

Quite a few revolutions have happened in the mobile phone camera in the past few years. Dual cameras have come in, triple cameras have come in and now Nokia has taken the game ahead. New Nokia 9 renders once again show off penta-camera setup, 18:9 display and fans can’t wait to get a feel of this device.

Considering there are five cameras, the Nokia 9 is expected to come with a regular lens, a telephoto lens, a depth-sensing camera and an ultra-wide lens at the very least. The arrangement in the circle also includes an LED flash unit and a dual-sensor for proximity detection.

Nokia 9 is expected to be HMD Global’s first Snapdragon 845 SoC powered phone. According to a report in 91mobiles, a 360-degree view of the renders of what could be the Nokia 9 is out. The render does reveal a lot of the things that we are expecting from Nokia’s next flagship.

The images the design of the Nokia 9 from all angles. It images that the phone will come with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels all around. Unlike the Nokia 6.1 or 7.1, the Nokia 9 will not come with a notch. The report claims the Nokia 9 will come with 5.9-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

As per the report, the metadata obtained from the FIH server, Nokia 9 PureView runs Android 9 Pie with build number 00CN_4_030 and November security patch. LoveNokia notes that the smartphone they spotted is a test device of the Chinese model, rather than the final retail variant. The report also provides a screenshot that was grabbed from the FIH server, showcasing the five Olympic rings.