Aloe Vera Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need
- An aloe leaf
- Water
What You Have To Do
- Extract fresh aloe vera gel from inside the leaf.
- Add some water to this and mix well to get a juice-like consistency.
- Apply this juice on your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp for a few minutes.
- Leave the aloe vera on for 20 minutes and then rinse your hair as usual.
How Often You Should Do This
- Repeat this twice a week.
Why This Works
- Aloe vera is soothing for the dry and itchy scalp. It nourishes the skin on your scalp with amino acids, vitamins, sugars, and fatty acids. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties as well. A healthy scalp and shiny, lustrous hair can be easily achieved by including aloe vera in your weekly hair care routine.
