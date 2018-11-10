Aloe Vera Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need

An aloe leaf

Water

What You Have To Do

Extract fresh aloe vera gel from inside the leaf.

Add some water to this and mix well to get a juice-like consistency.

Apply this juice on your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp for a few minutes.

Leave the aloe vera on for 20 minutes and then rinse your hair as usual.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this twice a week.

Why This Works