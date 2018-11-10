Latest NewsBeauty

Aloe Vera Juice For Dry Scalp

Nov 10, 2018
You Will Need

  • An aloe leaf
  • Water

What You Have To Do

  • Extract fresh aloe vera gel from inside the leaf.
  • Add some water to this and mix well to get a juice-like consistency.
  • Apply this juice on your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp for a few minutes.
  • Leave the aloe vera on for 20 minutes and then rinse your hair as usual.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Repeat this twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Aloe vera is soothing for the dry and itchy scalp. It nourishes the skin on your scalp with amino acids, vitamins, sugars, and fatty acids. It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties as well. A healthy scalp and shiny, lustrous hair can be easily achieved by including aloe vera in your weekly hair care routine.

