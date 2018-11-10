Chandrababu Naidu says MK Stalin is better than PM Modi

TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Nadu said he was not the face of the anti-BJP front which he was trying to forge. He said the question of who would lead the alliance would be taken up later.

Mr Naidu, after meeting DMK president M.K. Stalin, lauded the Dravidian party leader as being better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked by reporters if he was the face of the alliance, Mr Naidu said “No, I am not the face of this alliance. You have to understand that. I am very clear I am not an aspirant, I am only a facilitator… I will bring everybody together. we will decide and take things forward.”

On who would lead the alliance, he said there were so many leaders. “Even Stalinji is better than Narendra Modiji… there are strong leaders… we will work that out and decide.”

While Congress has a pan-India presence, he described regional leaders, including himself, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Stalin and former prime minister Deve Gowda as strong leaders in their respective states, who were coming together against the BJP.