Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Chandrababu Naidu says MK Stalin is better than PM Modi

Mr Naidu, after meeting DMK president M.K. Stalin, lauded the Dravidian party leader as being better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nov 10, 2018, 07:57 am IST
Less than a minute

TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Nadu said he was not the face of the anti-BJP front which he was trying to forge. He said the question of who would lead the alliance would be taken up later.

Mr Naidu, after meeting DMK president M.K. Stalin, lauded the Dravidian party leader as being better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked by reporters if he was the face of the alliance, Mr Naidu said “No, I am not the face of this alliance. You have to understand that. I am very clear I am not an aspirant, I am only a facilitator… I will bring everybody together. we will decide and take things forward.”

On who would lead the alliance, he said there were so many leaders. “Even Stalinji is better than Narendra Modiji… there are strong leaders… we will work that out and decide.”

While Congress has a pan-India presence, he described regional leaders, including himself, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr Stalin and former prime minister Deve Gowda as strong leaders in their respective states, who were coming together against the BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

signposts
May 8, 2018, 10:09 am IST

US Embassy sign posts go up in the country

Jun 25, 2018, 10:13 pm IST

These Are The Bollywood Adult Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy Watching With Friends

TAXI
Jul 25, 2017, 12:30 pm IST

Ride along and find your soulmate: Taxi app offers marriage matchmaker

Jun 4, 2018, 08:56 pm IST

Hotel owner shot dead for selling chicken biriyani at huge price

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close