Cristiano Ronaldo attacked by Famous Footballer’s wife Wanda Nara

Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wednesday night’s meeting with his former club Manchester United, Mauro Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara has taken aim at Ronaldo, with her husband a goal behind the Portuguese in the scoring stakes.

“Mauro has not played in three games,” Nara told Italian programme Tiki Taka before Inter’s clash against Barcelona. “He has six goals and is very close to Cristiano [who has seven].

“I would like to see Cristiano sitting quietly on the bench while his team scores five goals [as Icardi did vs Genoa], where he could’ve had three.”

Nara went on to reveal all on Icardi’s relationship with Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi. Supposed bad blood between the duo has been cited as a reason for Icardi’s Argentina career stalling.

But Nara has dismissed those suggestions by talking up the bond between her husband and Messi. “[Icardi] has many beautiful memories of [Barcelona], he grew up there,” Nara added. “He has a wonderful friendship with Lionel Messi.