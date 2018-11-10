“Don’t think Jaleel did a Mistake, No Need for an Investigation”: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Supports Jaleel on Nepotism Row

Allegations against K T Jaleel in using his powers to get his relative into a Govt job is intensifying, but apparently, CPI(M) is not convinced. CPI(M) State General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Minister K T Jaleel is a victim of character assassination.

“Party doesn’t think Jaleel made a mistake. There is no need for conducting an investigation. If there is something unlawful done, people with the complaint can approach court”: said Kodiyeri while speaking to media at Kozhikode.

Regarding K.M Shaji MLA getting disqualified, he said the verdict proves that Muslim league makes communal moves.

Earlier, Minister of Higher Education and Minority Affairs, K.T Jaleel had partially admitted charges of nepotism raised against him by Youth Congress. It was alleged that Jaleel had appointed Adeeb KT, Jaleel’s cousin as General Manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting rules. At that time, Adeeb was working as the Manager of a Private Bank.