Effective Home Remedy For Dark Spots

Potatoes

Potatoes can also do wonders for our skin. Starch and sugar – the key components of potato – work their combined exfoliating magic to remove dead skin cells and aid the growth of new ones. Vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium, zinc, and phosphorus – minerals that rejuvenate the collagen production in your skin – are also found in this root vegetable (3). All in all, a potato is a storehouse of numerous minerals that work together to provide many skin care benefits. There are many different ways to use potatoes to remove dark spots.

Read on below to find out our favorite picks.

Method 1 – Potato Slices

Let’s start off with the easiest one. You do not need anything except a potato and a knife for this one. Don’t you just love me for making your life so easy right now?

What You Need

1 potato

A knife

How To Use

Slice up a potato into thin slices with a knife.

Apply a tiny bit of water to the potato slices to make them wet and place them on the areas with dark spots.

Leave the potato slices on for 10 minutes.

How Often?

Daily.

Method 2 – Potato And Lemon Juice

The combined bleaching properties of potatoes and lemon juice, owing to their rich vitamin C content, make this an excellent home remedy for dark spot removal and skin brightening.

What You Need

1 potato

1 cup hot water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

A knife

Cotton balls

How To Use

Slice up a potato into thin slices and soak them in a cup of boiling hot water.

Leave the potato slices to soak for half an hour.

Remove the potato slices and add a tablespoon of lemon juice to the water that is left behind.

Refrigerate the potato water and lemon juice mixture for an hour.

Apply the cold mixture directly to the dark spots using a cotton ball.

Wash off with clean water after 20 minutes.

How Often?

Twice a day, every day.

Method 3 – Potato And Honey

The extensive skin care benefits of honey work wonders when combined with potato. They make an excellent face mask that can eliminate those dark spots right off your face.

What You Need

1 potato

1 teaspoon of honey

A grater

How To Use

Grate the potato to a fine texture.

Add a teaspoon of honey to the grated potato (if the mixture is too dry, you can add more honey or a little bit of water to it).

Apply the mixture as a face mask and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash off with clean water.

How Often?

Every alternate day.

WARNING

If you experience any redness or irritation after applying potato on your skin, wash off the face mask and discontinue use immediately.

Tips