Here are More Evidences For K.T Jaleel’s Misuse of Power and this is SHOCKING

Nov 10, 2018, 03:03 pm IST
Minister K.T Jaleel who has run into enough trouble over the nepotism row has fallen into a further issue as there are more pieces of evidence being dug out.

It is reported that Jaleel is letting his friend’s(a Janata Dal leader) wife take a salary of Rs 17000 by officially listing her as the gardener of the official residence of the minister. The woman, however, has not worked for even a day. The salary is allocated from State Tourism Director and it has not been found out who exactly is taking the salary. Jaleel’s friend is a member of KSRTC Board of Directorate.

There are about three employees to take care of the garden at the official residence of the Minister called Ganga. At a time when Kerala needs to save every penny and Kerala CM talks lot often about the shortage of funds,it is ironic that a minsiter of his own ministry is being irresponsible like this.

