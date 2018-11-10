KeralaLatest News

Hindu’s Protest at Thrissur: D.C Forced to Withdraw Controversial Novel Meesha From Book Fair

Nov 10, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
meesha

Meesha novel, which was originally published in Mathrubhumi weekly, and withdrawn later from the magazine following protests from Hindu devotees, is back in the news again. Meesha had some controversial parts which had allegedly hurt the sentiments of hindu’s and now just when it seemed the controversy surrounding Meesha had settled, DC had included it in a book mela. But following the protests from hindu devotees, it again had to be withdrawn.

Devotees said that a novel against hindus will not be allowed to be sold in the surroundings of the temple. Soon authorities confirmed that Meesha has been withdrawn from the book fair.

In the novel, it was mentioned that Hindu women going temple, well dressed and neat, is an indirect message to others that she is available for a physical relationship. On the four days(when she is going through her menstrual cycle)she doesn’t make it to the temple, as she cannot engage in a physical relationship and she is indirectly conveying this to the priest. The novelist adds that the priests were ‘experts’ in this matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 12, 2017, 01:32 pm IST

`Manjapada’ moves far beyond other fan clubs and bags award

actress-shrenu-parekh-shares-her-first-ever-photoshoot-see-pics
Apr 10, 2018, 05:34 pm IST

Popular Television Actress Shrenu Parekh shares her first ever photoshoot: See Pics

Nov 1, 2018, 06:59 am IST

Rahul Gandhi like a stuck gramophone, people won’t accept him, says PM Narendra Modi

GST-for-flats
Jun 17, 2017, 09:14 am IST

GST may raise the price for flats from this date

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close