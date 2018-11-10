Mother ran out of milk, Airhostess breastfeeds crying baby on board a flight

When a mother on board a flight ran out of milk for her baby a kind hostess stepped in to breastfeed the child, the Daily Mail reported. 24-year-old Patrisha Organo was working on a flight in the Philippines on Tuesday when she noticed the crying baby.

When the mother told her ran out of formula milk, Organo decided to breastfeed the child in the gallery. Organo is a mother of a nine-month-old girl and understood what the mother was going through.

Daily Mail quoted her as saying: “As soon as I heard the child’s cry, I knew there had to be something that I could do to help.

I BREASTFED A STRANGER'S BABY INFLIGHT

“When the mother told me that she had no formula milk for the child, and I knew that there was none on board, I knew I had to help.

“I knew that I could offer my own milk, as I had been breastfeeding my young child myself, so offered up my services.

“The mother of the child was so thankful for me helping, as she had been at the airport since 9.00pm the previous night.”

Patrisha was just happy to have been there to help.