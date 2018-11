Petrol (Gasoline) price in Trivandrum, Kerala is Rs. 81.24 and Diesel price is Rs. 77.82 Per Litre as on 10-11-2018. Compared to Yesterday Petrol price changed by -18 Paise and diesel -17 Paise per Litre. Excise and Kerala taxes are included. The Price Revision is applicable from 6.00 AM of every day across India.