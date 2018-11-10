NEWS

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shares an adorable Birthday wish for brother

Nov 10, 2018, 06:58 am IST
Less than a minute
Sonam-Kapoor-Brother

Sisters Rhea and Sonam, both shared an adorable birthday post for their brother. Sonam posted a photo of herself with hubby Anand and brother Harshvardhan. While Rhea posted a video of him. Sonam’s Instagram post read, “Happy happy birthday my baby brother. You have no idea how much you’re loved and adored.. keep working hard and keep striving forward and the world will see what a special person you are!” According to the reports, the three siblings, Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan will appear together in Karan Johar’s talk show. Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja will also make a special appearance on the show.

