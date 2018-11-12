Amazing benefits of ‘Tulsi’

As we all know Tulsi or Holy Basil is very much dear to Indians for over thousands of years. It has endless miraculous and medicinal values.

The health benefits of tulsi, include relief from respiratory disorders, oral care as well as treatment of fever, asthma, lung disorders, heart diseases, and stress. Grandmothers used to say that even going near a Tulsi plant and protect us from infections and diseases.

Adding a few tulsi leaves into the drinking water can purify it and kill the germs. They have also been an essential part of all worship ceremonies since ancient times. These practices are not merely superstitious as they actually have sufficient scientific reasoning behind them.

Health Benefits

Cures Respiratory Disorders



Tulsi, along with curing viral, bacterial, and fungal infections of the respiratory system, gives miraculous relief from congestion due to the presence of components like camphene, eugenol, and cineole in its essential oils. It is very effective in curing almost all respiratory disorders including bronchitis, both chronic and acute.

Treats Asthma

Tulsi is very beneficial in the treatment of asthma since it relieves congestion and facilitates smoother breathing. The phytonutrients and essential oils, along with the other minerals in it, help cure some of the underlying causes of asthma as well.

Reduces Stress

Vitamin C and other antioxidants in Holy Basil, apart from repairing damages done by free radicals, also minimize the stress caused by these oxidants. A study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine says that tulsi soothes the nerves, lowers blood pressure, reduces inflammation, and thus reduces stress. [5] Potassium, in Tulsi, also reduces blood pressure-related stress by replacing sodium and loosening the tensed blood vessels.

Cures Fever

The miraculous healing properties of Holy basil come mainly from its essential oils and the phytonutrients in it. Holy basil is an excellent antibiotic, germicidal, fungicidal, and disinfectant agent and very effectively protects our body from all sorts of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections.

Prevents Lung Disorders

The compounds like vitamin C, camphene, eugenol, and cineole present in the essential oils of tulsi not only cure the infections in the lungs but also cure the congestion in them. Furthermore, they are found to be effective in healing the damages caused to the lungs due to smoking, tuberculosis, and prevents lung cancer. It also helps to cure tuberculosis due to its antibiotic properties.

Dental Care

Holy basil destroys the bacteria that are responsible for dental cavities, plaque, tartar, and bad breath, while also protecting the teeth. It also has astringent properties which make the gums hold the teeth tighter, thereby keeping them from falling. However, tulsi also has certain compounds like mercury, which has rich germicidal properties that can be harmful to the teeth if kept in direct contact for too long. Therefore, it is advised to avoid chewing these leaves. It is actually discussed in holy books and Ayurvedic teachings that chewing these leaves robs them of their holiness. However, it has no harm if you do not chew it or consume its decoction.



Mouth Freshener

Tulsi is an excellent mouth freshener and an oral disinfectant and its freshness last for a very long time. Holy Basil destroys more than 99% of germs and bacteria in the mouth and this effect can last all day. It also cures ulcers in the mouth. Furthermore, it is known to inhibit the growth of various cancers including oral cancer which can be caused by chewing tobacco, according to a research cited in the Nutrition and Cancer journal. [

Skin Care

Try taking a bath with a decoction of Holy basil mixed with your bath water, washing your face with it, or simply applying the paste of its leaves on an infected area of the skin in case of skin diseases. You can just consume tulsi leaves and still manage to keep your skin free from all infections. Rubbing tulsi leaves or its extracted oil on the body keeps mosquitoes and other insects away. It cures skin disorders both internally and externally. This property mainly comes from its essential oils, which are highly antibiotic, disinfectant, antibacterial, and antifungal in nature. External application on the skin also removes extra oil from the surface of the skin.

Relieves Headache

A headache caused due to a migraine, sinus pressure, cough, and cold or high blood pressure can be effectively controlled by the use of a single tulsi serving. Camphene, eugenol, cineol, carvacrol, and methyl-chavicol, in holy basil, have excellent analgesic, sedative, anti-congestive, and disinfectant properties.

Prevents Premature Aging

Vitamin C and A, phytonutrients, and the essential oils in tulsi are excellent antioxidants and protect the body from nearly all the damages caused by free radicals in the body, which are hazardous byproducts of cellular metabolism that are responsible for a wide swath of diseases, including cancer. In the traditional Indian medicine system called Ayurveda, it is considered as a tonic to retain youthful vigor and avoid premature aging.

Boosts Immunity

Tulsi is so good for boosting up the immune system that it is hard to describe it in words. It protects against nearly all infections from viruses, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa. Recent studies show that it is also helpful in inhibiting the growth of HIV and carcinogenic cells.