Latest Newscelebrities

Amid Breakup Rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for dinner date: See Pics

Nov 12, 2018, 09:59 am IST
1 minute read
Disha-Patani-and-Tiger-Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff is the most loved couple in B’town.

For the past few months, the speculations of them calling it quits have been doing the rounds and while making fans confused about their relationship status.

Disha was later snapped with her friend and gym buddy Aleksandar Alex Ilic and soon people started talking about their special bond. However, Disha and Tiger who have always maintained their silence, have once again treated the shutterbugs with their joint appearances. The two stepped out for the lunch date denying all the false reports of a sour relationship.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tigershroff and #dishapatani snapped post lunch in Mumbai today #paparazzi #weekend #instalove #instadaily #pictureperfect #couple #love #sunday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 19, 2017, 04:22 pm IST

Gujarat Elections 2017: Lotus blooms, AAP sulks in a corner

Feb 15, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Opposition leader dies; succumbs to his ailment

Jun 27, 2018, 08:07 pm IST

Vampires in real ! poly-amorous vampire couple living on sexual energy and blood

Dec 23, 2017, 03:21 pm IST

Is Shruthi Hasan married to her boyfriend Michael officially? You can check these photos and judge!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close