“Beware of these Social Media Accounts”: Do not Ignore this Warning of Dubai Police

Nov 12, 2018, 04:46 pm IST
Scammers are now found to have been using a new method to cheat people of money. They are utilising social media to impersonate famous personalities or public persons in an attempt to embezzle money.

A case in point is the women who was wrongly convinced that a famous Emirati national, popular through Instagram was in need of money. She had sent money without thinking much only to realise that she was being cheated. She told her daughter to send him money as he promised he would return the cash and reward her for her kindness, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

Dubai Police warned UAE residents about such eminent people’s profile, which would look really real and ask for help. To make it convincing, these profiles would add other famous people, news sites, and government agencies to look as convincing as possible.

The other method is to send random messages to people as if the “famous” person is in need of help and is contacting others. There are also instances of hacking into famous personalities profile and sending their friends messages asking for donations.

Salmeen requested that if faced with such a situation, the person should immediately call the person and be sure they sent the request and not a hacker.

