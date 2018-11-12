CBI case posted to November 16

The apex court posted the CBI case to November 16.

The Central Vigilance Commission on Monday submitted its preliminary probe report on allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S.K. Kaul, posted to November 16 the hearing of the plea filed by Verma against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to send him on compulsory leave last month.

The Narendra Modi government had sent Verma and his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on compulsory leave on last month 24after they became involved in a bitter feud with allegations of bribery being exchanged.

The SC had ordered the CVC to carry out an investigation into the allegations against Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik. The solicitor general informed the Supreme Court the CVC probe against Verma was completed on

Interim CBI director M. Nageshwar Rao also filed a report on decisions taken by him. The court has barred Rao from taking any major decisions till it completed hearing of Verma’s plea.

Over the last week, Verma had appeared before the CVC as part of its inquiry against him and given “point-wise” rebuttals of the charges against him.