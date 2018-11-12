DYFI Press Meet: A N Shamseer and M Swaraj Provoked by Questions From Media

In the press meet that was conducted after the DYFI SState-level meeting, senior leaders A.N Shamseer and M Swaraj was provoked by questions from media. It was questions about the P.K Sasi, an accused in a sexual allegation, that made the leaders angry.

A media reporter had said that questions that interests the leaders alone cannot be asked and Shamseer, in his typical style responded that they should not try to irritate them, simply because they have a mic. He then warned there shoudln’t be an interrogation, but just an interview. Leaders said that it is the media which tries to mess up the press meet.

“The victim filed a complaint to CPI(M). She did so, becasue she blieves in the party. No complaint was ever given to DYFI’” said Swaraj about the complaint against P.K Sasi.

Media reporter asked how can you be sure about the plaintiff’s trust in the party and added whether she had told him about this. This provoked Swaraj and he said that if he says something about the P.K Sasi issue, it is by conviction.

Shamseer said that if proper questions are asked, it will be dealt with the same manner. He warned the media not to teach him manners.