“It is upto the Woman to Decide If Menstruation is Impure”: Brinda Karat

With only hours to go before Court considers the review petition on Sabarimala, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has made an important comment. She said it should be left to the individual choice of a woman to decide whether menstruation is impure as to stop herself from entering the temple. She was speaking on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the temple entry proclamation held by PRD at Kerala House in New Delhi.

“A lot of women thinks menstruation is impure and it is part of their belief. Such people can choose not to enter the temple. But it is not good for a progressive society to stop a woman who doesn’t think like that from entering the temple. It is completely illogical to ban a menstruating woman from entering temple even at times they are not menstruating. The verdict by Supreme Court makes a lot of sense,” said Brinda Karat.

She added that the relevance of temple entry proclamation is that it forced people to see others as humans, putting aside all other indifferences.