Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended allowing Qatar to transfer millions of dollars to Hamas-run Gaza despite criticism from within his own government over the move aimed at restoring calm after months of unrest.

The Israeli-authorised money transfer appeared to be part of talks that would see Islamist movement Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Border protests have been much calmer the past two Fridays, the day they usually peak.

Netanyahu’s remarks late Saturday were his first on the issue since Israel allowed the money transfer to the enclave controlled by Hamas, which Israel, the United States, and European Union consider a terrorist movement.

“I’m doing what I can, in coordination with the security establishment, to return quiet to the southern communities, but also to prevent a humanitarian crisis,” Netanyahu said, referring to Israeli towns near the Gaza border and deteriorating conditions in the enclave.

Netanyahu said the Israeli security establishment supported the move and that ministers in his security cabinet approved it.

“We held serious discussions,” he said ahead of his flight to Paris to join world leaders marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

“I think we’re acting in a responsible and wise way,” he said.

Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s education minister, and right-wing rival compared the cash flow to “protection money” paid to criminals.