This is What Viswanathan Anand Said About Virat Kohli’s ‘Leave India’ Remark

It was a day before that Virat Kohli had caused quite an uproar with his ‘Leave India’ remark and set the social media abuzz with discussions over it.
In a video that went viral, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”
Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”
Many eminent personalities had responded to the comment and now five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand feels India cricket captain may have lost control with the fan on social media.
I think he lost control. He got a bit emotional and he just said the first thing that came to his mind. That’s the attitude he is comfortable with. In sport, you see all characters and this is the character that fits him best.
I try to be myself and in the end you should be comfortable in your own skin. That’s the attitude he is comfortable with. In sport, you see all characters and this is the character that fits him best. It has happened to me even if I was more successful in not showing it. But there are moments when your emotions take over, “He has got enough criticism already. It’s over. Those who did not like it, already criticised him so no need to keep piling on it.
