This is What Viswanathan Anand Said About Virat Kohli’s ‘Leave India’ Remark

It was a day before that Virat Kohli had caused quite an uproar with his ‘Leave India’ remark and set the social media abuzz with discussions over it.

In a video that went viral, Kohli reads out the comment, which says Kohli is overrated, adding: “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian.”

Kohli promptly rebukes the cricket lover and asks him to leave the country: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Many eminent personalities had responded to the comment and now five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand feels India cricket captain may have lost control with the fan on social media.