Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday in Bengaluru. He was reportedly suffering from cancer. The 59-year-old BJP leader had arrived in Bengaluru on October 20 after undergoing extensive treatment in London and New York. Kumar who has represented the Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency six times since 1996, was admitted later to Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Basavanagudi.

Ananth Kumar’ s wife Tejaswini had earlier said that he was under artificial breather. Kumar had been in the ICU and on a ventilator the last few days.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union home minister Rajnath Singh had earlier visited Ananth Kumar in the hospital.