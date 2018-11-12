Vellappally Natesan Accused of Stealing From the Money Collected For Flood Relief

Kochi: Natives of Cherthala have come up with serious allegations against SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan. C.P Vijayan and Ashokan, natives of Cherthala, in a press meet alleged that the money collected for flood relief to Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, under the leadership of SNDP Yogam was taken by Vellapally Natesan.

They said that the money collected for CMDRF was not transferred. About Rs 30000 was collected from different branches(almost 7000 branches) in Kerala, but out of the Rs 21 crores collected, only Rs 1crore was donated to CMDRF. They said that Natesan should make it clear where the rest of the money went. They also added that some of the appointments in SN College and SN Trusts were also illegal.