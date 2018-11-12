Victory For T.V Anupama. Thomas Chandy will Have to Remove this Illegal Construction

Govt has approved district collector T.V Anupama’s order to remove the illegal construction of a parking area on a paddy land in front of his hotel Lake Palace. Thomas Chandy’s appeal against this was dismissed by the Department of Agriculutre.

Thomas Chandy initially aproached Highcourt against the order of T V Anupama. But it was pointed out by the HC that it is up to the Kerala Govt to take a decision on this matter.

Chandy then approached the Agriculture Dept with his appeal, but after having considered the procedures taken by Anupama, the constructions were found illegal. It was under these circumstances that his appeal was rejected.