ISRO to Launch GSAT-29 Communications Satellite Tomorrow

India’s heavy-lift rocket, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) which is developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and carrying GSAT-29 communication satellite is scheduled to launched on Wednesday, 14 November, PTI reported, quoting an ISRO official.

The launch, which was scheduled to take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5:08 pm, however, depends on weather conditions, the report added.

The countdown has begun today 14:50 (IST) for the launch of #GSLVMkIIID2 carrying #GSAT29 at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch scheduled at 17:08 (IST) on Nov 14. More updates to follow. @PMOIndia @pibchennai

Curtain-raiser video on

Speaking about these weather conditions, an ISRO official said that mission managers are keeping an eye on cyclone Gaja, which is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on 15 November.

ISRO Official”Weather watch is a routine pre-launch activity for space agencies and especially so for ISRO around this time of the year.”