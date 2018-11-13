Latest NewsIndia

ISRO to Launch GSAT-29 Communications Satellite Tomorrow

Nov 13, 2018
India’s heavy-lift rocket, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) which is developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and carrying GSAT-29 communication satellite is scheduled to launched on Wednesday, 14 November, PTI reported, quoting an ISRO official.

The launch, which was scheduled to take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5:08 pm, however, depends on weather conditions, the report added.

Speaking about these weather conditions, an ISRO official said that mission managers are keeping an eye on cyclone Gaja, which is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on 15 November.

ISRO Official”Weather watch is a routine pre-launch activity for space agencies and especially so for ISRO around this time of the year.”

 

 

