PM Narendra Modi to visit Singapore to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Singapore during November 14-15, To attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India and East Asia Summits and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting.

“My participation in these meetings symbolizes our continued commitment to strengthening our engagement with ASEAN Member States and with the wider Indo-Pacific region. I am looking forward to my interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders,” wrote PM Modi on Facebook.

Later, the Prime Minister will address 30,000 people while delivering the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the biggest fintech event of the world. He will be the first head of a government to deliver the keynote address.

“On 14 November, I will have the honour to be the first Head of Government to deliver the Keynote Address at the Singapore Fintech Festival. As the world’s largest event on financial technology, the Festival is the right forum not only to showcase India’s strengths in this fast-growing sector, but also to forge global partnerships for fostering innovation and growth,” he added.

He’ll interact with participants of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon.