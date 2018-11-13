Latest Newscelebrities

Rakul Preet brutally trolled for her thin look

Nov 13, 2018, 07:11 am IST
Less than a minute
Rakul-Preet-trolled

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fitness freaks in the industry and the actress always love to be fit. The actress recent post in the social sites has been trolled for her physical transformation. The actress looked much slimed in the pic and the netizens have trolled the actress and some of her fans have requested her not be become a skeleton. The actress is currently working for Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, Tamil films Dev and NGK and Telugu film NTR in which she is playing the role of late Sridevi.

Check out the comments below.

Vkderfotograf: aids patient

arghya5231: Bakwas pic

dawadi_pk: Target skeleton

chinna_1289: @rakul Preet could you please stop the gym. We are missing our old rakul

vegeto.77: Oh hello, miss @rakul Preet you’ve gotta eat a lot cuz you look a scrawny little girl in this PIC

i_m_p_k: Pls don’t be a skeleton #rakul Preet

dipesh.tongaria: Old rakul Preet better than this

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#goadiaries? #lovelife #peace #happiness #friends ??

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 10:41 pm IST

(Video)Katrina Kaif Pushes this to Janhvi Kapoor’s Mouth and then Something Unexpected Happens

Jan 13, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

King Khan and Salman for “Saugadar” sequel: Grover

Oct 18, 2018, 06:11 am IST

#METOO MJ Akbar Resigns From Post, Case To Be Heard TODAY

Nov 10, 2017, 09:10 am IST

Gujarat statistics fail, data revealed through survey

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close