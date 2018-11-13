Rakul Preet brutally trolled for her thin look

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fitness freaks in the industry and the actress always love to be fit. The actress recent post in the social sites has been trolled for her physical transformation. The actress looked much slimed in the pic and the netizens have trolled the actress and some of her fans have requested her not be become a skeleton. The actress is currently working for Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, Tamil films Dev and NGK and Telugu film NTR in which she is playing the role of late Sridevi.

Check out the comments below.

Vkderfotograf: aids patient

arghya5231: Bakwas pic

dawadi_pk: Target skeleton

chinna_1289: @rakul Preet could you please stop the gym. We are missing our old rakul

vegeto.77: Oh hello, miss @rakul Preet you’ve gotta eat a lot cuz you look a scrawny little girl in this PIC

i_m_p_k: Pls don’t be a skeleton #rakul Preet

dipesh.tongaria: Old rakul Preet better than this