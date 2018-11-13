Sabarimala Verdict : Will take final call after consulting legal experts,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the Supreme Court has not stayed its September 28 decision, permitting all women to offer prayers at the hill shrine at Sabarimala, his government would take a final call on the issue after consulting legal experts.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said the state government would take legal advice on the matter.

“As per my understanding, the top court has clearly stated that there is no stay on its September 28 verdict.

We will consult legal experts on the matter”, Vijayan said when asked if the verdict would be implemented during the Mandala Makaravillakku pilgrim season,starting on November 17.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the review petitions and hailed it as a “big victory” as the outcome was due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

“The blessings of Lord Ayyappa and prayers of lots of devotees are behind this decision to hear the matter in the open court”, a beaming Tantri told reporters.

Meanwhile,the main opposition Congress and the BJP welcomed the apex court verdict to hear the review petitions.

Opposition leader in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala wanted the state government to shed its ‘stubbornness’ in implementing the September 28 verdict.

“The CPI(M)-led LDF government should act maturely and not implement the decision during the upcoming two-month long pilgrim season,” he told reporters at Sabarimala.

It was only the Congress party,through former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishan, which moved the apex court against the Sabarimala verdict, Chennithala said.