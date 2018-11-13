Latest Newscelebrities

Sara Ali Khan's sizzling dance goes viral: VIDEO

Nov 13, 2018, 09:12 am IST
In a video which has gone viral on YouTube, Sara Ali Khan can be seen making dance moves along with celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sara Ali Khan, who is receiving all the attention in the world ahead of her upcoming film Kedarnath, is setting the internet on a storm with her amazing dance performance on Saat Samundar Paar. In a video which has gone viral on video sharing site YouTube, Sara Ali Khan can be seen making sexy dance moves and is entertaining the guests at the function. Sara Ali Khan is not only one who rocked the function with her spectacular performance but she was also joined by celebrity director Karan Johar.

