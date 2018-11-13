See the hotel in which Deepika and Ranveer are staying ahead of their wedding

Despite the bride and groom trying hard to keep their wedding a private affair, social media is currently abuzz with constant reports of everything that’s happening at Villa del Balbianello, the resort in Lake Como Italy, where the two will be tying the knot tomorrow.

As per wedding insurance policy procured, Deepika and Ranveer are currently residing at Four Seasons Hotel Milano and not Villa del Balbianello, reports Pinkvilla. Although photos of the couple haven’t made its way to the internet as yet but turn out the couple along with the guests have been staying at Four Seasons ever since they reached Lake Como. Just in case you are curious to know how much are they spending per room per night then well, Four Seasons costs a staggering Rs 83,874 per night for two. Below are a few pictures of the Four Seasons Resort.