Viswasam and Petta to clash at the 2019 box office!

As per latest reports, Kollywood is set to witness a massive clash this coming Pongal festival. Buzz is that Ajith’s Viswasam and Rajinikanth’s Petta are eyeing the festive season.

As per reports, Viswasam will be releasing on January 10 and Petta on the next day that is January 11. If it materializes, it will be the biggest box office contest in recent Tamil cinema history.

Shoot for both ‘Petta’ and ‘Viswasam have’ been wrapped up. Trade reports suggest that a Pongal release will be a sensible move by Sun Pictures, the makers of ‘Petta’. Earlier, they were in talks to bag the theatrical rights of Viswasam but they backed out. So it is most likely that both the films will hit the screens on Pongal day.

According to trade experts, theaters in Tamil Nadu can afford two biggies for the festival weekend, so the exhibitors have expressed their willingness to accommodate both ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Petta’ for Pongal 2019.

‘Viswasam’ is a regular commercial entertainer directed by Siva. Ajith reportedly plays a dual role in the movie that has Nayanthara as the female lead.

‘Petta’ is a multi-starrer directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and Malavika Mohanan