“Will not Let Kerala be led back to Darkness”: M Swaraj Supports S.C Verdict on Sabarimala

DYFI Leader and MLA Swaraj on Tuesday said that all should respect the verdict of Supreme Court on Sabarimala. “Will not let Kerala be led back into darkness. Congress-BJP stand on this issue is dangerous,” he said.

DYFI meeting, which went for almost 6 and a half hours with 46 members including 11 women, decided to improve their involvement in Social media and environmental issues. The meeting also exhorted to protest against the death threat by Hindu outfits on Suni P Ilayidam. It also urged people to unite against the saffronisation in the education field.