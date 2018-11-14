Amid Bad Weather Warning ISRO to Launch GSAT-29 Communications Satellite Today

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MK-III) D2, carrying India’s high throughput communication satellite GSAT-29 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 5:08 PM on Wednesday. Notably, this will be the fifth launch by the space agency this year.

Earlier ISRO officials had expressed concern that the cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ might hinder the launch of the satellite but on Tuesday they have confirmed that the launch will go ahead as scheduled. Cyclone Gaja presently centred over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken and cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on November 14-15, the Met department had said.

As per the space agency, GSLV-MK-III D2 will be the second developmental flight of GSLV-Mk III rocket with a rated carrying capacity of four tonnes. GSLV MkIII-D2 would inject the satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) with a required inclination to the equator. The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system, and it may take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on its website.