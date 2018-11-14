Biopic on footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in the pipeline

A biopic on former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia is in the pipeline.

Anand Kumar, best known for Sanjay Dutt-Vivek Oberoi starrer “Zila Ghaziabad”, is working on former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s biopic.

Bhutia joins the pantheon of sports personalities such as Milkha Singh, Paan Singh Tomar, Mary Kom, M.S. Dhoni and Sandeep Singh to be immortalized on celluloid through a biopic.

Kumar has conceptualized the biopic, which will showcase the life of Bhutia. He is currently in the process of finalizing a director and lead actor for the film.

Bhutia is excited about the project and he believes the filmmaker is the right person to honor his journey. “I hail from a small town in Sikkim, but playing football for India wasn’t my only dream. I always wanted to own a professional football club and I realized that dream with United Sikkim,” Bhutia said in a statement.

He will be involved in all the creative aspects of the film, the footballer-turned-politician said. “I want the biopic to be as close to reality as possible. I was concerned about the writing process, but the moment I learnt that Anand has got Prashant Pandey – the writer of ‘Sarkar’, ‘Poorna’ and ‘Raid’- on board, I was relieved,” Bhutia said.

Kumar said the idea of making a film on football struck him during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Besides Bhutia, a biopic on sports legends such as P.T. Usha, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, Jhulan Goswami, Baloo Palwankar, Abhinav Bindra and Pullela Gopichand are also in the works.