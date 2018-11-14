Brexit: UK and EU ‘agree text’ of draft withdrawal agreement

British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding intense one-on-one talks with her most senior ministers after EU and UK negotiators finally reached a settlement in Brussels.

Downing Street confirmed that a breakthrough had been made as they called in cabinet members to discuss the draft withdrawal agreement text produced by the British and European negotiating teams.

The text settled upon after months of painstaking discussions in Brussels will then be discussed at a crunch full meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday, at which Ms May will attempt to lock in the support of even her most eurosceptic ministers.

If they approve the draft it will mean a special European Council summit may be arranged to sign it off before the end of November, giving the UK’s parliament a chance to vote on it before Christmas.

Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE cited two government sources said a text had been agreed to resolve the Irish border issue, a key sticking point.