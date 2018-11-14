Latest NewsInternational

Brexit: UK and EU ‘agree text’ of draft withdrawal agreement

Nov 14, 2018, 10:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

British Prime Minister Theresa May is holding intense one-on-one talks with her most senior ministers after EU and UK negotiators finally reached a settlement in Brussels.

Downing Street confirmed that a breakthrough had been made as they called in cabinet members to discuss the draft withdrawal agreement text produced by the British and European negotiating teams.

The text settled upon after months of painstaking discussions in Brussels will then be discussed at a crunch full meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday, at which Ms May will attempt to lock in the support of even her most eurosceptic ministers.

If they approve the draft it will mean a special European Council summit may be arranged to sign it off before the end of November, giving the UK’s parliament a chance to vote on it before Christmas.

Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE cited two government sources said a text had been agreed to resolve the Irish border issue, a key sticking point.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 27, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

Sapna Choudary’s Latest Song ‘Chetak’ is Ruling internet like a Fire: Video

Oct 28, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Fuel prices continued to witness a downfall, Petrol, diesel gets cheaper

President
Jun 7, 2018, 07:40 am IST

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter predicts something serious about the presence of Pranab in RSS function

Apr 13, 2018, 08:44 pm IST

Taliban militants killed 11 policemen, wounded four in attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close